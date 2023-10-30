No Need To Panic When Your Phone Goes "Beep Beep" With A Test Emergency Alert!

The Government of India on Monday conducted tests for emergency alerts on mobile during which several people received a message followed by a sound with vibration on their phones.
The alert message read as, “This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to test Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies. Timestamp: 30-10-2023 12:10 PM 31”
Ahead of the testing, a text message was sent by the Government of India cautioning the mobile service users about the alert message.
It read, “Advisory: DoT, Govt of India would conduct Cell Broadcast testing with NDMA. You may receive test alerts on mobile with sound/vibration. These alerts are part of testing process, do not indicate an actual emergency and do not require any action at your end.”
Meanwhile, Assam police taking to its official X handle urged the citizens not to panic after receiving the text message on their handsets.
“When your phone goes "beep beep" with a test emergency alert, just remember – it's not a Bollywood plot twist! No need to panic, it's just a way of making sure that our alert system is in top shape,” the Assam Police tweeted.