No Price Hike on Fish, Meat During Uruka: Minister Krishnendu Paul Warns Traders

Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Krishnendu Paul on Saturday issued a strong warning to unscrupulous traders against hiking fish and meat prices during Uruka, the eve of Magh Bihu, making it clear that any artificial price rise will invite strict action.

Speaking at a programme held at Khanapara, the minister said fish and meat prices cannot be increased arbitrarily during the festive period. He asserted that traders must strictly adhere to the rates fixed by the respective district commissioners, and any violation will not be tolerated.

“To prevent illegal price hikes, a Special Task Force (STF) has been constituted jointly by the Fishery Department and the Animal Husbandry Department. The STF will carry out inspections across fish and meat markets,” Paul said. He added that the task force will remain active throughout Uruka to ensure consumers are not exploited during the festival.

The minister stressed that Magh Bihu is a festival of joy and togetherness, and the government will not allow profiteering at the cost of the public. “Unscrupulous traders will not be allowed to raise prices at will. Fish and meat must be sold only at government-approved rates,” he said, adding that both departments have already been put on alert.

Krishnendu Paul was attending the inauguration of a training and awareness programme for ‘MAITRIs’ (Multipurpose Artificial Insemination Technicians in Rural India) at the RAITI campus in Khanapara. The programme was organised by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department in collaboration with the Assam Livestock Development Agency (ALDA) under the Government of India’s welfare scheme, the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM).

During the event, arrangements were also made to release incentive allowances for MAITRIs based on their performance, recognising their role in strengthening livestock services in rural Assam.

The minister informed that as of March 2024, ALDA has successfully trained 1,267 MAITRIs across the state, significantly boosting artificial insemination services and livestock development in rural areas.

