Rare Fish Species in Bega River Sparks Panic Among Mangaldoi Locals

A rare species of fish spotted in the Bega River in Assam’s Mangaldoi has left locals in a state of panic.

Residents suspect that someone may have dumped these fish into the river, as such species are not commonly found in natural water bodies of Assam, including ponds, lakes, and wetlands.

Locals fear that the presence of these fish could disrupt the ecological balance of the river, potentially affecting the population of native fish species. Residents assume that wherever these fish exist, the production of local fish declines.

The discovery has prompted the arrival of Mangaldoi police at the scene, as concerns grow over the potential impact of these unusual fish on the river's ecosystem. Many believe that a huge number of these fish are still present in the river.