Assam CM Takes Dig at Rahul Gandhi, says, “Get Real Without The Reels”

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched a scathing attack at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his video, where he interacted with farmers at Sonipat’s Madina village in Haryana.
CM Sarma said Rahul Gandhi’s sudden desire and “desperation” to get real is “laughable”.
He also claimed that there was “heckling of farmers” as the former Congress president posed with them for photographs.
Taking to Twitter, Assam CM wrote, “The sudden desire of the Prince, and his desperation, to get real is laughable! But in your zeal to get captured by your photo & video team, for God’s sake, do not demean the dignity of our Annadatas.”
“The heckling of farmers to pose as a ‘farmer’ is deplorable Mr Gandhi. Get Real without the Reels,” Sarma added.
On Saturday, Gandhi took part in paddy sowing, drove a tractor and ate food brought by women labourers working in the fields.
In May, the scion of Gandhi family was spotted in a truck. Rahul Gandhi was seated in the co-driver’s seat from Delhi to Ambala.
Gandhi was travelling to Shimla to spend some time with his mother. On the way, he met truck drivers at a dhaba in Sonipat, Haryana, and decided to hitch a ride to Ambala during which he spoke to them about their work and hardships.