“No Shortcut to Success”: Sonowal Inspires Youth at Motok Foundation Day

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday called upon the Motok community to strengthen collective resolve and contribute to building a self-reliant Assam driven by discipline, determination and value-based education. Speaking at the 86th Central Foundation Day of Sadou Asom Motok Sanmilan at Bokpara Public Auditorium in Dibrugarh, Sonowal said the Motok community has been instrumental in shaping the social and cultural character of Assam.

“A self-reliant Motok society will build a self-reliant Assam, and a self-reliant Assam will strengthen the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Sonowal said, addressing a large gathering.

Motok Community Known for Discipline and Resilience: Sonowal

The Dibrugarh MP praised the community’s legacy of unity and organisational strength, saying their contribution continues to inspire Assamese society.

“The Motok community is known for discipline, commitment and resilience. When they undertake a task, they accomplish it through dedication and hard work,” he said.

Sonowal highlighted the importance of striking a balance between technological advancement and cultural values, emphasising that progress must remain rooted in humanity.

“We must adopt science and technology without disconnecting from our heritage. Technology is important, but never at the cost of human values,” he said.

Call for Youth Leadership Across Sectors

Urging young members of the community to take up leadership roles in education, agriculture, science, sports and culture, the Union Minister said courage and determination are key to national excellence.

“If courage, morale, focus and determination stay strong, the Assamese nation can rise to global excellence,” he added.

Remembering spiritual leader and reformer Guru Aniruddhadeva, Sonowal said his teachings continue to guide the community’s path towards self-reliance and social reform.

Book ‘Jyotishnata’ Released at Nandalal Borgohain City College

Earlier in the day, Sonowal inaugurated ‘Jyotishnata’, a memoir celebrating the life and contributions of educationist Jyoti Borgohain, at Nandalal Borgohain City College. The programme was attended by college Principal Dr. Sanjibananda Borgohain, Vice-Chairperson Manasi Borgohain, Dibrugarh Mayor Saikat Patra, Deputy Mayor Ujjal Phukan, among several dignitaries.

Sonowal said the book honours a life dedicated to academic excellence and social service, expressing hope that readers would draw inspiration from it.

On Lachit Divas: ‘No Shortcut to Success’

Invoking the legacy of legendary Assamese warrior Lachit Borphukan on the occasion of Lachit Diwas, Sonowal urged students to adopt patience and patriotism as guiding principles.

“There is no shortcut to success. Patience, determination and hard work are the only path,” Sonowal said, quoting Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. “Learn from Lachit Borphukan.”

New Centre of Excellence for Maritime Skill Development

Sonowal announced that a Centre of Excellence for maritime skill development will soon be established in Dibrugarh, training 5,000 youth annually to boost employment opportunities with industry-level certification.

Paying tribute to noted community leader Nandalal Borgohain, he called him “a symbol of humanity and social responsibility.”

The programme was attended by eminent personalities including Chandra Senapati, Axom Sahitya Sabha President Sashangk Neog, Manoj Gohain, Sadou Asom Motok Sanmilan General Secretary Kiron Rajkhowa, ATDC Chairman Rituparna Boruah, Assam State Housing Board Chairman Puluk Gohain, and DRDA Chairman Aseem Hazarika.

Sonowal concluded the day by interacting with students and assuring institutional support for education and skill-building initiatives.