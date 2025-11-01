‘No ST, No Vote’: Massive Statewide Protests by Chutiya Community Demanding ST Status

From Moran to Golaghat, Jorhat to Barak’s Sribhumi — the demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status for the Chutiya community has erupted into a massive statewide agitation across Assam.

Thousands of members of the Chutiya community took to the streets on Saturday under the banner of the All Assam Chutiya Jati Sanmilan and several allied organisations, holding mass rallies and protest marches to intensify their long-pending demand for tribal recognition.

In Moran, a sea of protesters gathered at the Usha Puri playground before marching through the town, echoing slogans like “Give ST status to Chutiya community,” “No ST, No Rest,” “No ST, No Vote,” and “BJP Go Back.”

The demonstrators warned that unless the government grants ST status to the community before the 2026 elections, they will mobilise to oust the BJP from power and support regional parties instead.

Leaders of the Chutiyas organisations accused the government of “betraying indigenous communities” and condemned what they termed the “discriminatory role” of certain tribal bodies opposing the inclusion of the Chutiyas in the ST list. “We have waited long enough. The government must act before it’s too late,” said one leader during the rally.

Simultaneously, a large gathering in Jorhat was held at the West Jorhat Sports Ground, also organised by the All Assam Chutiya Jati Sanmilan along with several sister organisations.

The rally drew participants from various districts, including Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Charaideo, and Nazira — marking one of the biggest collective shows of strength by the community in recent years.

In Golaghat, hundreds joined a similar demonstration calling for immediate recognition of the Chutiya community as a Scheduled Tribe, a demand they argue has been “ignored for decades despite fulfilling all constitutional and ethnographic criteria.”

The protest wave also reached Barak Valley’s Sribhumi, where members of the Chutiya population organised a massive rally for the first time.

Carrying playcards and shouting slogans, the protesters marched from Shambhu Sagar Park to the office of the District Commissioner, submitting a 13-point memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister through DC Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi.

The memorandum reiterated long-standing grievances — including deprivation from political representation, educational reservations, and welfare schemes due to the absence of ST status. “Our people have been sidelined politically and socially for generations. This protest is not just about identity — it’s about justice,” said a local leader.

Across the state, the message was unified and uncompromising — “No ST, No Vote.”

