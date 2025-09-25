No Sympathy: Netizens Slam Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Justice Appeal

Shyamkanu Mahanta’s recent social media video, in which he sought justice and claimed innocence in connection with the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg, has triggered widespread anger and backlash across Assam. In the nearly 12-minute video, Mahanta alleged that he was being “framed” and targeted by a section of the media for TRPs, asserting that powerful forces were conspiring against him.

In his emotional appeal, Mahanta insisted on his innocence and portrayed himself as a victim, urging the people of Assam to “stand with the truth” and not fall for what he described as “false propaganda.”

He also hinted that his safety was under threat, claiming that he had to go live from an undisclosed location due to fear of being targeted.

However, the public reaction was overwhelmingly negative. Social media users criticised Mahanta sharply, calling him a “snake” and “disloyal.” Many emphasised that posting a video does not make him innocent or justify the allegations against him. Questions were raised over why he chose a public broadcast over cooperating with the ongoing CID investigation.

Netizens were scathing, saying, “A video won’t erase your actions” and “Justice cannot be sought by hiding online.” Many accused Mahanta of trying to manipulate public opinion and called the video mere “damage control” after raids and mounting evidence.

Analysts say the video has backfired, deepening public distrust rather than earning sympathy. Citizens have made it clear that online statements cannot replace legal transparency or address the gravity of the ongoing investigation into Mahanta’s alleged involvement in Zubeen Garg’s death.

The overall response was sharp and unforgiving—people are not ready to accept his explanations. Instead, they see the video as an attempt to deflect accountability and sway public opinion in his favour. For now, Mahanta’s appeal has backfired, deepening distrust and intensifying demands for a transparent investigation into his alleged links with Zubeen Garg’s death.