"No Ties with AIUDF": Gaurav Gogoi in Sualkuchi

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has begun the new year with fresh plans and renewed political outreach, aiming to reconnect with people across the state.

After Nalbari, senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday launched the party’s outreach programme in Sualkuchi, which falls under the home constituency of the Chief Minister. The visit is being seen as politically significant, as the Congress steps up its campaign in key areas ahead of the upcoming elections.

Before the programme in Sualkuchi, Gaurav Gogoi, along with several senior leaders of the Assam Congress, offered prayers at the historic Shri Shri Ganesh Temple in Agyathuri. Following the prayers, the leaders proceeded towards Sualkuchi on a padayatra, interacting with people and local workers along the way.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi said that decisions regarding candidates for the upcoming elections would be taken by the party’s screening committee. He clarified that candidates would be finalised strictly as per the committee’s decision. He also informed that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has already been entrusted with the responsibility of heading the screening committee.

Taking a swipe at the Chief Minister, Gaurav Gogoi said Assam does not belong to any single individual or family. “Assam belongs to everyone,” he asserted, emphasising that the Congress is committed to inclusive politics.

Responding to questions about possible political alliances, Gogoi made it clear that there would be no electoral tie-up with the AIUDF led by Badruddin Ajmal under any circumstances. He reiterated that the Congress would fight the elections on its own strength.

