“On Silpi Divas, PM Should Declare Bharat Ratna for Zubeen Garg”: Gaurav Gogoi

Following a late-night meeting with senior Congress leaders at AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi on Friday, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi has intensified political activity in the state.

Soon after holding discussions with the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Gogoi returned to Assam and began a series of padayatras and public programmes across Lower Assam from Saturday.

The Congress state president kicked off his Assam outreach from Nalbari, where he began the day by offering prayers at the Sri Sri Hari Mandir. He later visited Rajiv Bhawan in Nalbari, where he addressed party workers and the media.

Speaking on the occasion of Silpi Divas, Gogoi said he had come to Nalbari with a renewed resolve to build a “Bor Axom” (Greater Assam). “On the occasion of Silpi Divas, I am here with a new commitment and the dream of building a greater Assam. The people are uniting ahead of the 2026 elections and have started dreaming of a better Assam,” he said.

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP government, Gogoi alleged that misgovernance has become the defining feature of Assam under BJP rule. “Today, development, wealth and power are concentrated in the hands of a few. The common people are looking for relief from this situation. The BJP government is trying to snatch away the very existence of the people,” he said.

He further alleged that land meant for farmers is being taken away by BJP leaders and that even cattle meant for distribution among the poor are being misappropriated. “Instead of ensuring education, employment, healthcare and land protection for ordinary families, the BJP is only working for its own people,” Gogoi claimed. He also remarked that leaders who left Congress to join the BJP would eventually weaken the ruling party itself.

Gogoi also commented on PM Modi’s visit to Assam. While welcoming the Prime Minister, he said the real issues facing Assam were floods and erosion. “If even a portion of the Rs 7,000 crore being spent on the project had been used for embankment repairs and flood prevention, people would have benefited immensely,” he said.

Gogoi also expressed concern over large infrastructure projects such as the Kaziranga corridor, alleging that dust pollution, prolonged construction work and noise could adversely affect wildlife and the environment. He questioned whether proper studies had been conducted and made public before undertaking such projects.

Raising the issue of Zubeen Garg, Gogoi urged the Prime Minister to give the singer due recognition. “When the Prime Minister visited Assam earlier, he did not even mention Zubeen Garg or visit Zubeen Khetra. On Silpi Divas, he should at least announce the Bharat Ratna for Zubeen Garg,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Gogoi paid floral tributes to Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala on the occasion of Silpi Divas. He also visited the residence of the late literary figure Dr Basanta Kumar Bhattacharyya and met several prominent personalities from Nalbari district.

As part of the day’s programmes, Gogoi undertook a nearly 7-kilometre padayatra towards Tihu constituency and addressed an election meeting. He later participated in multiple programmes in Barkhetri as well, marking an eventful day in his renewed political push across Lower Assam.

