"No Water, No Vote": Silchar Village Residents Threatens Vote Boycott

Residents of a village in Silchar’s Udharbond constituency have raised a strong protest slogan, “Give us water, then take our votes”, as they continue to struggle with an acute drinking water crisis.

The affected village, Karam Tukura gaon under Madhura Gaon Panchayat in Cachar district, has been facing a severe shortage of potable water for years, forcing villagers to take an extreme stand ahead of the elections.

Despite the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide drinking water to every household, villagers claim that no such facility has reached their area so far. As a result, residents say they are left with no option but to depend on limited and unreliable water sources.

The village’s only well, which once served as a lifeline, has dried up during the dry season, worsening the crisis. With no other alternative, villagers are now compelled to walk nearly three kilometres every day to fetch water from a nearby river, a task that has become physically exhausting and time-consuming, especially for women and elderly residents.

Frustration has been mounting as villagers allege that repeated appeals and petitions to local leaders and authorities have gone unanswered. With no visible action taken over the years, residents say their patience has run out.

In protest, the villagers have now decided to boycott voting if arrangements for drinking water are not made immediately. According to them, their message is clear: access to basic necessities like water must come before electoral promises.

“Our stand is simple. First provide us with drinking water, then ask for our votes,” the villagers said, expressing anger over what they described as years of neglect.

