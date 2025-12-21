“No Water, Only Corruption”: Congress Protests Alleged Misuse of JJM, Seeks Jayanta Mallah’s Resign

The Assam Congress staged a massive protest in Lumding on Sunday, raising allegations of large-scale corruption under the state government’s widely publicised Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. Protesters carried placards and raised slogans such as: “No water in the taps, Jal Jeevan Mission funds went into Minister Jayanta Mall Barua’s pocket”, targeting the government for alleged misappropriation.

Advertisment

The protests were held simultaneously at two locations in the East Lamdinga and West Lumding panchayats of Hojai district. In East Lumding Panchayat, demonstrators gathered at the site of the Jal Jeevan Mission water supply project, cutting through local vegetation to stage their protest. Local residents claimed that although funds have been spent under the scheme for several years, water has yet to reach the taps.

Former Lumding MLA Swapan Kar joined the protest, sharply criticising the government: “The Jal Jeevan Mission was supposed to provide water to the people, but the scheme has turned into a mechanism for the minister and contractor to loot funds. People may get taps, but they still don’t get water, this is the reality today.”

The protest saw participation from Hojai District Congress Committee President Jili Chowdhury and several party leaders and workers. Chowdhury alleged that crores of rupees have been embezzled under the Jal Jeevan Mission, calling for the immediate resignation of Minister Jayanta Mall Barua. She warned that if the minister does not step down, the Congress party would intensify its agitation.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, under the direction of President Gaurav Gogoi, has been organising protests across the state against alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission. The Lamdinga protest forms part of this broader statewide campaign. Protesters also warned that if the alleged betrayal of citizens’ fundamental right to water is not addressed, the Congress party will launch larger public movements in the coming days.

Also Read: Citizenship Controversy: Congress Demands Answers on BJP MLA Bijay Malakar