Nod To White Revolution Among Key Decisions At Assam Cabinet Meeting

With a view to bring about White Revolution in Assam, the cabinet on Sunday decided on leasing land at Jorhat and Dibrugarh to set up milk processing plants. This was part of several important decisions taken during the weekly cabinet meeting held today.

Addressing the media following the meeting, cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said that land will be leased out to joint venture company formed by the state government and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “In today’s #AssamCabinet, we took a host of decisions with regard to clearing backlog of cases in courts, establishment of new universities, roadmap on disaster risk reduction, upgrading polytechnics & ITIs, streamlining land acquisition, filling up posts of Bodo teachers, etc.”

The key points from today’s meeting:

Clearing Backlog of Cases

Petty criminal cases pending in subordinate courts throughout Assam to be withdrawn within 6 months by invoking Section 321 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973.

Instruction for withdrawal of cases and authorisation to Public Prosecutor and Addi/Asstt Public Prosecutor for filing appropriate petition on the next date fixed for respective cases along with detailed SOP to be issued immediately.

Benefits

Reduction in backlog of cases, allowing the courts to devote time for serious offences and other cases.

Decongestion of jails by releasing under trial prisoners who are accused in aforesaid petty cases.

Relief for witnesses who have to spend valuable time and money to attend hearings.

Ensure Right to Speedy Trial, under Article 21.

Streamlining Land Acquisition

Approval to Assam State Policy for Transfer of Development Rights for streamlining the process of land acquisition for redevelopment of inner city zones.

Roadmap on Disaster Risk Reduction