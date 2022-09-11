Woman Commits Suicide for Dowry-Related Issue in Assam's Tinsukia

In a shocking incident, a woman committed suicide for dowry-related issue inside her husband’s home in Assam Tinsukia district on Sunday.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Pompi and her in-laws pressurised her for a bed as dowry.

Pompi’s husband informed the police that she committed suicide by hanging inside his home in Doomdooma.

However, Shyam or his family did not inform Pompi’s family about the incident and instead ran away by the locking the door of their home.

Meanwhile, the locals and family alleged that it was not a suicide but a planned murder.