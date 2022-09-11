Woman Commits Suicide for Dowry-Related Issue in Assam's Tinsukia

In a shocking incident, a woman committed suicide for dowry-related issue inside her husband’s home in Assam Tinsukia district on Sunday.
According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Pompi and her in-laws pressurised her for a bed as dowry.
Pompi’s husband informed the police that she committed suicide by hanging inside his home in Doomdooma.
However, Shyam or his family did not inform Pompi’s family about the incident and instead ran away by the locking the door of their home.
Meanwhile, the locals and family alleged that it was not a suicide but a planned murder.
Pompi’s family have lodged an FIR against Shyam’s family.
The police have launched a probe and arrested Shyam Deka in connection to the FIR lodged.
Notably, Pompi got married to Shyam Deka in August 15, 2020 however, it is alleged that right after marriage her husband and in-laws started torturing her for dowry.
As Pompi was getting pressurized by her in-laws, her father working in Chennai started saving for a bed to give them as dowry.