North Guwahati Road Stays Flooded Year-Round, Locals in Distress

For residents of Rudreshwar and Rahdhala, the so-called “connecting road” between the two areas is less a roadway and more a waterlogged trap — a problem that has persisted for all twelve months of the year.

The Rudreshwar–Rahdhala link road remains submerged in water almost year-round. Even a brief spell of rain is enough to drown the road entirely, cutting off schoolchildren from their classrooms and creating a breeding ground for accidents.

A Road of Accidents and Isolation

Locals say minor and major accidents have become a frequent occurrence. Deep potholes, concealed by floodwater, make navigation treacherous for pedestrians and vehicles alike.

Ambulances and emergency vehicles are often unable to reach patients in time, forcing critical medical cases to be delayed or abandoned altogether. “If someone falls seriously ill here during the rains, we can only pray,” says a frustrated resident.

Impact on Social Life

The consequences go beyond inconvenience. Some families have been forced to take shelter in relatives’ homes in other localities just to avoid the logistical nightmare of living here. Others say the road’s condition has even affected marriage prospects for young women in the area.

“The boy’s family won’t visit because they refuse to wade through a flooded road,” one villager said, summing up the human cost of civic neglect.

A Cry for Action

For years, the residents have appealed for the road’s repair, but their pleas remain unanswered. Now, they have issued a direct appeal to the Chief Minister of Assam, urging him to intervene and ensure that the road is repaired and made fit for safe travel.

“The road is our lifeline,” one local said. “Right now, it’s a curse.”