Northeast Now 'Centre Stage' in India's National Story, Stresses VP

In a powerful address at the 21st International Conclave of Krishnaguru International Spiritual Youth Society, held at the College of Veterinary Science in Guwahati, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised the Northeast's rising prominence in India’s national narrative. “The Northeast is now centre stage in our national story,” he stated, underscoring the centrality of the region in the country’s development.
Reflecting on the transformative “Purvodaya” phase, Dhankhar credited the spirit of inclusion for driving progress in the Northeast, a region historically challenged by issues of connectivity and development. “Today, the Northeast is a true priority,” he said, highlighting the rapid advancement in the region’s infrastructure and economic landscape.
Addressing youth and spiritual leaders, the Vice-President advised, “The three principles that will guide our transformation mechanism are spirituality, nationalism, and modernity." Emphasizing the importance of spirituality, he noted that the teachings of Krishnaguruji impart a path of love, service, and humanity that aligns with India’s cultural and moral fabric. Dhankhar encouraged attendees to embrace Krishnaguruji’s values, stating that the combination of spiritual wisdom, technological development, and national pride will position India as a “Vishwaguru,” or world leader.
Dhankhar expressed appreciation for Krishnaguruji’s impact, remarking, “Krishnaguru ji embodies divine grace, guiding his followers with love, service, and a commitment to humanity.” He emphasized the importance of thinking “beyond oneself, for the community and nation.” Dhankhar also reflected on the spiritual essence in India's geography, underscoring how temples and spiritual centers have long been pillars of support in times of crisis, from the COVID-19 pandemic to natural disasters.
Highlighting the cultural and historical roots of India’s resilience, he called attention to ancient scriptures like the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavad Gita, Upanishads, and Vedas, which teach action with a higher purpose for collective benefit.
The Vice-President then shifted focus to India's foreign policy evolution, commending Prime Minister Modi’s transformation of the “Look East” policy into “Look East-Act East.” He remarked, “Through this policy, India has deepened engagement with Southeast Asian nations, which has raised the Northeast’s strategic and economic importance.” Dhankhar affirmed that the policy has turned the Northeast into a region of opportunity, enhancing its global significance and ties with neighboring nations.
In a notable cultural milestone, Dhankhar also celebrated the recent recognition of Assamese as a classical language of India, alongside Bengali, Marathi, Pali, and Prakrit. He lauded this acknowledgment as an opportunity for Assam to amplify its cultural heritage. “This recognition will allow Assam to extend its rich cultural tapestry throughout India,” he stated.
Concluding his remarks, Dhankhar shared impactful statistics on regional development, noting, “Over the last decade, the central government has invested 3.37 lakh crore rupees in the Northeast, with a significant footprint across roads, railways, and airports.”
The event saw the presence of several distinguished dignitaries, including Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, BTR CEM Pramod Boro, and Bhaktimatri Kuntala Patowari Gowsami, among others.