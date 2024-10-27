Northeast Now 'Centre Stage' in India's National Story, Stresses VP

Addressing youth and spiritual leaders, the Vice-President advised, “The three principles that will guide our transformation mechanism are spirituality, nationalism, and modernity." Emphasizing the importance of spirituality, he noted that the teachings of Krishnaguruji impart a path of love, service, and humanity that aligns with India’s cultural and moral fabric. Dhankhar encouraged attendees to embrace Krishnaguruji’s values, stating that the combination of spiritual wisdom, technological development, and national pride will position India as a “Vishwaguru,” or world leader.