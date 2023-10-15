Not A Word From ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan': Assam CM Slams RaGa

When Pakistan was put in to bat, they were on 155-2 in the 30th over and looked to be cruising to a 300-plus total with skipper Babar Azam (50) and in-form batter Mohammad Rizwan (49) at the crease. However, India's Mohammed Siraj subsequently took the wicket of Babar, setting off a stunning collapse, as Pakistan was unable to hold out for the remainder of their allotted 50 overs.

With this triumph, India ascended to the top spot in the points table of the 2023 ICC World Cup.