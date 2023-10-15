Not A Word From ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan': Assam CM Slams RaGa

A day after India registered a comprehensive 7-wicket victory against arch-rival Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday slammed congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi saying that the entire country is celebrating the win, however, not a word from ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’.
Taking to X, he posted, “Yesterday, Bharat defeated Pakistan in the World Cup cricket. The entire country erupted in joy and celebrated the win. But not a word from ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan.”
Yesterday, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. He then wisely utilized his resources to bowl Pakistan out for 191 in 42.5 overs in a World Cup showdown between the Asian archrivals on Saturday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
When Pakistan was put in to bat, they were on 155-2 in the 30th over and looked to be cruising to a 300-plus total with skipper Babar Azam (50) and in-form batter Mohammad Rizwan (49) at the crease. However, India's Mohammed Siraj subsequently took the wicket of Babar, setting off a stunning collapse, as Pakistan was unable to hold out for the remainder of their allotted 50 overs.
With this triumph, India ascended to the top spot in the points table of the 2023 ICC World Cup.