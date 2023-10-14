ICC World Cup: India Beats Pak by 7 Wickets; Moves to Top Spot in Points-Table

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian squad, took the initiative and scored a 63-ball 86 to help his team reach the modest target of 192 with up to 19.3 overs remaining.

In order to make life difficult for Pakistan's batters, India selected five bowlers, all of whom did well.

Bumrah (2/19 in 7 overs), Siraj (2/50 in 8 overs), Kuldeep (2/35 in 10 overs), Hardik Pandya (2/34 in 6 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/35 in 9.5 overs) everyone contributed at the right time.