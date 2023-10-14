ICC World Cup: India Beats Pak by 7 Wickets; Moves to Top Spot in Points-Table

In a World Cup match that resulted in a damp squib after causing uncontrolled hysteria and logistical challenges, India outperformed Pakistan in all facets of the game—bowling, battling, and fielding—to win a massive seven-wicket victory.
Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian squad, took the initiative and scored a 63-ball 86 to help his team reach the modest target of 192 with up to 19.3 overs remaining.
In order to make life difficult for Pakistan's batters, India selected five bowlers, all of whom did well.
Bumrah (2/19 in 7 overs), Siraj (2/50 in 8 overs), Kuldeep (2/35 in 10 overs), Hardik Pandya (2/34 in 6 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/35 in 9.5 overs) everyone contributed at the right time.
Earlier, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. He then wisely utilized his resources to bowl Pakistan out for 191 in 42.5 overs in a World Cup showdown between the Asian archrivals on Saturday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
When Pakistan was put in to bat, they were on 155-2 in the 30th over and looked to be cruising to a 300-plus total with skipper Babar Azam (50) and in-form batter Mohammad Rizwan (49) at the crease. However, India's Mohammed Siraj subsequently took the wicket of Babar, setting off a stunning collapse, as Pakistan was unable to hold out for the remainder of their allotted 50 overs.
With this triumph, India ascended to the top spot in the points table of the 2023 ICC World Cup.