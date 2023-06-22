BSF Meghalaya Rescued 36 Cattle on International Border of Jaintia Hills

The notification further mentioned, "BSF Mobile Check Post deployed at Rattachera signaled the suspicious truck to stop which was coming from Kalain (Assam) to Umkiang. The truck driver instead stopping the vehicle, accelerated from the check post. BSF pursued the truck for 10 km and seized it near petrol pump, Umkiang. On searching the truck, 20 cattle meant for smuggling to Bangladesh were recovered although driver managed to flee away from the spot taking benefit of darkness. In another operation troops of 04 Bn BSF also seized 17 cattle from the area of Rongtilla while being smuggled to Bangladesh. The seized cattle were handed over to local police station for further course of action."