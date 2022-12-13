‘I Was Not Given Keys to Strong Room’ Says Former APSC Controller of Exams

The former Principal Controller of Examinations (PCE) of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), ACS Babul Saharia on Tuesday said he was not given the keys to the strong room although as per rules the keys should have been with him.
According to sources, he made this statement after interrogation by the Judicial Commission.
Saharia said, “I was not given keys to the strong room. As per rules, I should have had the keys.”
He further alleged that they would send him in the evening.
He said, “I used to travel everyday from Goreswar so what happened inside the strong room at night, I was unaware of it.”
He claimed that when he sensed about irregularities happening in connection to the examination, he informed the police immediately.
“The irregularities were led by the former chairperson of APSC Rakesh Pal,” he added.
The irregularities were confirmed by the PCE.
It may be mentioned that earlier today, Pavitra Kaibarta, who was a close aide to prime accused Rakesh Pal, appeared before the APSC Judicial Commission.
Kaibarta used to keep keys to the strong room illegally
Saharia was also issued notice to appear before the commission and both the former members were interrogated by the commission.