"...Not In Any Way Involved": Don Bosco Varsity On George Bordoloi Suicide Case

Assam Don Bosco University on Tuesday issued a statement regarding the suicide case of George Bordoloi stating that the university or any of its staff are not in any way involved in land dispute with the deceased.

Pro Vice Chancellor Josoeph Nellanatt, in a letter, said that the university had an ongoing litigation in the court with Bordoloi regarding the land dispute.

The university had filed a petition in the court regarding the same and the case is still pending, he stated.

“We confirm that Assam Don Bosco University had an ongoing litigation in the court with the deceased regarding a boundary dispute, where the university had filed a petition in the court, which is a standard legal procedure about this dispute and the case is still pending in court,” the letter read.

“As normal procedure dictates, Fr. Stephen, as Vice Chancellor, is required to join the investigation and provide the police with the details as they may require to address this issue,” it added.

After the petition was filed in the court, the University or any of its members were not involved in this dispute, Nellanatt further said in the letter.

“The University wishes to inform its faculty, staff, students and all stakeholders that Fr. Stephen or any other officer of the University are not in any way involved in this dispute, after the said petition was filed in Guwahati courts.”

George Bordoloi, a Guwahati-based entrepreneur, committed suicide on Sunday by hanging from a tree in the backyard of his resort at Hatimura in Sonapur.

In a note that he left behind, he accused Vice-chancellor of the university father Stephen Mavely of abetting his suicide, among other things.

Stephen Mavely was later detained by the Sonapur police for interrogation.

According to reports, his resort and Don Bosco University had been embroiled in a land dispute for quite some time now and Bordoloi allegedly took the extreme step due to harassment.

