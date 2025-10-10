Not Just Arya Vidyapeeth, Shyamkanu Mahanta Was Also in JIST Governing Body

Despite repeated public distancing by the Assam government and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma from Shyamkanu Mahanta, the main accused in the Zubeen Garg case, Mahanta continues to hold influential positions in government-run colleges and universities—a situation that remains unexplained and has sparked widespread concern.

Official records reveal that Mahanta was nominated for a three-year term at the Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology (JIST) in September 2018 as a member of its Board of Governors. The notification, issued by the Assam Higher Education (Technical) Department, placed him alongside distinguished professionals such as Dr. Ranjan Tamuly of IIT Guwahati and Sri Dhirendra Nath Buragohain, former Director, IIT Guwahati, highlighting the stature of the board.

In addition to JIST, Mahanta remains on the governing body of Arya Vidyapeeth College, and no official action has been taken to remove him. Reports also indicate that in 2021, he served as a Professor of Practice at Nagaon University and was a member of the Governing Body at Kaziranga University before being officially removed a few days back.