Shyamkanu Mahanta is a Govt Appointee at Arya Vidyapeeth College Governing Body

An official notification by the Assam government dated February 23, 2023, has revealed that Shyamkanu Mahanta was appointed as a government-nominated member of the Governing Body of Arya Vidyapeeth College in Guwahati.

Mahanta’s association with the institution has now drawn public attention given the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

According to unverified reports, he is still in the governing body of the college.

Notably, his position as a state government appointee undoubtedly reflects the level of influence and close connections he potentially holds within political and administrative circles. While the role itself is largely institutional, it has ignited a discussion among the public due to the high-profile nature of the case currently under investigation.

After the case gained momentum, Kaziranga University had recently announced that it has expelled Mahanta from its governing body. Having served as a member of the 10-member board from 2012 to 2025, the university confirmed that, effective immediately, there will be no official contact with Mahanta.

Both Mahanta and the singer’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, are currently in police custody for 14 days.

The case continues to remain under the watchful eyes of the public as Assam anxiously awaits clarity and justice in the death of one of its most beloved artists.

