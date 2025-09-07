Not Just Flowers: This Park Is About to Change How You See Assam

Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park concluded the 2024-25 tourism season on a high note, with a business turnover of ₹3.45 crore and a net profit of ₹28 lakh. The results were conveyed to Pratidin Time by the director of the park, Akhil Gogoi, who stated that the government had given the park a much-sought "Grade A" rating for its financial reporting.

The inspectors from the Cooperation Department of Government of Assam came to review us annually. According to the audit, the park has recorded a turnover of ₹3.45 crore with profits of about ₹28 lakh. The Grade A rating is an indication of our focus on transparent accounting and sustainable practices," Gogoi informed Pratidin Time.

With a number of new attractions that combine adventure and culture, the park is getting ready for the upcoming tourist season. Gogoi claims that soon tourists will be able to fully immerse themselves in the culture of the Assamese, Karbi, Bodo, and Mising people by sampling their traditional cuisine.

Adventurers can expect new activities, though, like trekking trails, cycling tracks, birding tours, mountaineering expeditions, and special guided tours to see fireflies and the night sky.

The Orchid Park is currently endowed with 139 species of birds, 17 of which are rare. But Gogoi conceded that tight finances have so far held up development of night-stay facilities, long in demand from tourists.

"Preparations are in full swiang on a war footing. From October 1, all the new additions will be experienced by the visitors. That is the distinguishing feature of Orchid Park—we try to add something new every year," Gogoi stated.

Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park continues to be one of Assam's most forward-thinking vacation spots thanks to its blend of biodiversity, cultural experiences, and recreational opportunities; returning visitors never run out of new things to explore.

