"Not Just Sumi, Assam Police Has Failed To Nab...": Bhupen Borah

As Assam police unsuccessfully continues to track down absconding Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah in the ongoing trading fraud case, state Congress chief Bhupen Borah on Friday highlighted a long list of names that have evaded the police.
The APCC president also questioned chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s timing, suggesting the latter tries to brush matters under the carpet in a bid to save people he knows. “Whenever any report surfaces alleging corruption in the chief minister’s family, he is seen diverting the media to some other issue. I can share several instances in the past,” Bhupen Borah said at a press conference in Behali.
Borah targeted the Assam police for their inability to track down two absconding high-profile accused in the ongoing case of trading fraud, listing out numerous other accused that have evaded the police in the past.
Bhupen Borah said, “I would like to remind you about all the people that Assam police has failed to apprehend so far, not just Sumi Borah and Tarkik Borah. I would also like to remind the DGP of the people who are still on the run and have escaped action for a long time. Maybe he is not willing to catch them, or maybe he is not putting enough efforts. There might also be other reasons; I don’t know why he is protecting these people.”
The list of names that the Assam Congress chief shone the spotlight on includes Rajeev Paul, the main kingpin of APSC scam; fraudster Mridupawan Neog absconding since 2022; Dipankar Barman connected to Rs 7,000 crore financial fraud; Jal Jeevan Mission contractor Sunil Gogoi missing since June this year.
“Sumi Borah also has photos with the chief minister, including one in which he can be seen accepting a cheque of Rs 1 crore. It will now be impossible to catch Sumi Borah and all the other names I have taken today as doing so would cause them trouble,” the Congress president added.
Pointing fingers at the police again, he questioned about a photograph allegedly of Sumi Borah with a police official, asking DGP to investigate his involvement in the entire scam.