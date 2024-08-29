"Will Remain In Congress...": Bhupen Borah Amid Removal Reports

Playing down reports of his removal as the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Bhupen Borah said that he is not aware of any such discussions. However, when pressed by reporters in Nalbari on Thursday, Borah asserted that he would continue to remain in Congress even if removed from the position.
Several local media reports claimed today that 19 Congress MLAs wrote to the party's central leadership asking for Gaurav Gogoi to replace Bhupen Borah as the president of APCC.
"Even if removed, I will be in Congress. Positions have changed a lot of times. I was Youth Congress president, then APCC president. So position may change, but party will be the same. I have only heard about it [removal] on TV, and I don't know anything about it," said Bhupen Borah.
However, the Assam Congress president said that if the central leadership decided to remove him, he would gladly step aside. "I will not take a second if the central leadership decides to remove me. However, on August 13 when I met with Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and Jitendra Singh; we discussed many things, but nothing on this. If the leadership decides so, then I will accept it. I have worked under nine presidents previously and will continue to work with the new president," he added.
Meanwhile, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi, when asked about it said, "Bhupen Borah has repeatedly said that when Congress comes to power in Assam, an SIT will be formed to investigate the assets of Himanta Biswa Sarma. I think that the Chief Minister is afraid of what is to come and hence, he is trying to create a division among us."