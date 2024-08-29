"Will Remain In Congress...": Bhupen Borah Amid Removal Reports

However, the Assam Congress president said that if the central leadership decided to remove him, he would gladly step aside. "I will not take a second if the central leadership decides to remove me. However, on August 13 when I met with Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and Jitendra Singh; we discussed many things, but nothing on this. If the leadership decides so, then I will accept it. I have worked under nine presidents previously and will continue to work with the new president," he added.