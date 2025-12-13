'Not Satisfied With the Chargesheet’: Ravi Sharma, Rima Das Seek Justice for Zubeen

Strong reactions have emerged from figures of Assam’s cultural and film fraternity over the chargesheet filed in connection with the murder of Zubeen Garg, with actor Ravi Sarma and filmmaker Rima Das voicing dissatisfaction and demanding complete justice.

Actor Ravi Sarma said he is “not at all satisfied” with the chargesheet and raised serious questions about missing evidence.

“I still want answers. Several videos had surfaced earlier, but I want to see the final video. As Zubeen’s friend and an admirer, I have the right to know what happened to him in his final moments,” Sharma said.

He added that many of the suspicions raised by the public, even before the investigation began, have now turned out to be true.

“What we had alleged before the investigation has been proven correct. Ignoring a drowning man even when one has the ability to save him is nothing but criminal negligence,” he remarked.

Ravi Sharma also expressed discomfort over reports that Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Garg, has accepted the SIT chargesheet. “I have heard that Garima has accepted the chargesheet. Personally, I am not happy with this, and I am not satisfied,” he stated.

Meanwhile, acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das also spoke emotionally about the need for justice, saying that while opinions may differ, the demand for justice is universal. “Everyone wants justice, even if views differ. From the bottom of our hearts, we want justice for Zubeen da,” she said.

Recalling a deeply personal moment, Rima Das said she was present when Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains were kept. “It was scorching sun, then rain followed, and a rainbow appeared. I captured that moment on my phone. It was an indescribable feeling, something that touched the soul,” she shared.

She added that faith in the justice system is crucial. “If Zubeen does not get justice, what will we believe in? That is why everyone must continue to have faith in the justice delivery system,” Rima Das said.

