"Not Theft, But A Conspiracy", Alleges Bhupen Borah After Burglary at Home

“This is not a theft, it is a conspiracy”, alleged Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah following the burglary at his residence in Lakhimpur district’s Bhogpur on Sunday.
Bhupen Borah alleged a conspiracy behind the incident and asked the police not to treat it as a mere theft and conduct routine investigation.
While replying to a query by media persons, Borah who was in Silchar earlier today said, “I have been living in this house for the last 20 years, and such an incident has never happened before. There are two iron gates and two wooden doors with lock system. I have seen the footage of the miscreants vandalizing the premises of my home, but till now I have no clue of what are the things they have stolen. I can only ascertain that once I am back home.”
“I suspect that this was a kind of threat meted out to harass me and my family because since a long time I have been facing these kinds of insecurities and attacks. Something is going on. A huge conspiracy lies behind these attacks. I want the police not to frame this incident as a normal theft case,” added Borah.
It may be mentioned that unidentified miscreants targeted the residence of Bhupen Borah in Lakhimpur’s Bhogpur earlier today. According to sources, burglars entered the premises of the house and ransacked two wardrobes, cupboards, and beddings, looting various valuables.
After being informed about the incident, the police arrived at the Borah's residence and initiated an investigation into the incident.