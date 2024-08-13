Noted Artist and Lachit Borphukan's Descendent, Chandra Kamal Gogoi, Passes Away

Chandra Kamal Gogoi, distinguished artist and a descendent of Assam’s legendary Ahom hero Lachit Borphukan, passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 78.
He succumbed to age-related illness at Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment.
A graduate of the prestigious Shanti Niketan in West Bengal, Gogoi was renowned for his exceptional talent in fine arts. His education and innate skill earned him a notable reputation in the art world.
Later, Gogoi founded Kala Niketan, a fine arts school in Lakhimpur. He also made significant contributions by designing postal stamps for the Department of Posts.
Reportedly, Gogoi's legacy is deeply rooted in his royal lineage as a descendent of Lachit Borphukan, the heroic general of the Ahom kingdom who famously battled the Mughals at the Saraighat.
In a memorable moment, former President APJ Abdul Kalam recognized Gogoi’s commitment to the arts, particularly during a hunger strike protesting the closure of a prominent art and culture institute.
As a gesture of appreciation, President Kalam gifted Gogoi a Luna moped, which remains a cherished possession.
In 2022, Gogoi was honored with the Bishnu Prasad Rabha Award for his lifelong dedication and contributions to the field of art.