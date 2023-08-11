Noted Science Advocate of Assam Dr. Pranabjyoti Chetia No More

Dr. Pranabjyoti Chetia, a well-known Science advocate of Assam and curator of Jorhat Planetarium and Science Centre passed away on Thursday night.
As per sources, Chetia suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday night after which he was admitted at a hospital in Jorhat. He reportedly breathed his last in the hospital.
A palm of gloom has descended across Jorhat after the noted scientists’ untimely demise. Condolences have also poured in from also spheres terming his death as a loss of a dedicated person who played a crucial role in advanced science education.
Dr. Chetia was known for making relentless efforts to popularize Science among the general people. His social media page named ‘Vidyajyoti’ that aimed at bringing Science closer to the community had earned him credit and appreciation.