Gauhati HC Issues Notice to Fisheries Dept over Illegal Recruitments

Gauhati High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Assam Fisheries Development Corporation and Directorate of Fisheries after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against illegal appointment.
PIL was filed in the court over illegal appointments in Assam Fisheries Development Corporation by a person identified as Jaidev Das.
The petition was made against the top bureaucrats who made illegal appointments and to investigate these officers.
After hearing the PIL, the court issued notice to Fisheries Development Corporation and Directorate of Fisheries.
As many as 217 employees were recruited illegally under the then chairman of the corportation Ramakant Deuri.
Although the employees were dismissed after learning about the recruitment process, however, no action was taken against the top officer who made the recruitment.
Due to this reason, PIL was filed to take action against the main accused under whom the recruitment were made.
It may be mentioned that the court earlier ordered for action against guilty officer who was involved in Rs. 100 scam under the name of 'Matsya Jagaran- Ghare Ghare Phukuri Ghare Ghare Maach' Scheme.