Gauhati HC Issues Notice to Fisheries Dept over Illegal Recruitments

Gauhati High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Assam Fisheries Development Corporation and Directorate of Fisheries after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against illegal appointment.

PIL was filed in the court over illegal appointments in Assam Fisheries Development Corporation by a person identified as Jaidev Das.

The petition was made against the top bureaucrats who made illegal appointments and to investigate these officers.

After hearing the PIL, the court issued notice to Fisheries Development Corporation and Directorate of Fisheries.

As many as 217 employees were recruited illegally under the then chairman of the corportation Ramakant Deuri.