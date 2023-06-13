Assam: Notice Issued to Fill Vacant Headmaster Posts in Provincialised Schools

The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam issued a notification to fill the vacancies for headmaster posts in provincialized schools in the state.
The department directed to appoint well-qualified teachers against the vacancies for headmaster posts in the provincialized schools in the state within 15 days.
The notification has been issued to inspectors of schools in 21 districts.
The districts include Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Tinsukia.
"With reference to the subject cited above, I am to request you to submit the graduation list of eligible teachers for promotion in the vacant posts of headmasters of Provincialized High Schools under your jurisdiction within 15 (fifteen) days as per existing rules," the notification reads.