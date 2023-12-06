Notorious Criminal Injured in Police Firing in Assam’s Nagaon

A notorious criminal sustained bullet injuries after the police opened fire in Nagaon district of Assam, reports said on Wednesday.
The injured criminal has been identified as Umar Faruq, sources said.
According to reports, the Rupohihat Police nabbed Faruq from Khatuwal on Tuesday night. Thereafter, on his confession, he was taken to recover the weapons that he used in committing the crimes.
Reportedly, a pistol was recovered from an incident spot. After the pistol recovery, Faruq tried to open fire upon the police and escape, sources said.
In retaliation, the police reportedly resorted to shooting him. Faruq sustained bullet injuries on both his legs during the encounter, reports said.
He was then admitted at the Nagon Medical College for treatment. However, he was later shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMVH) for advanced medical treatment.