NRC Office in Assam's Duliajan Ransacked by Misceants

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) office in Assam’s Duliajan was allegedly ransacked by unidentified miscreants on Thursday.
As per sources, miscreants vandalized the temporary NRC offices number 11 and 12 in Duliajan.
Sources also informed that the miscreants forcibly entered two houses belonging to Oil India Limited (OIL) employees and stole important documents along with computers and other equipments.
Meanwhile, the police have arrested two individuals in connection with the incident. The duo has been identified as Sourav Mali and Amar Tanti, both hailing from Notunpara in Duliajan.