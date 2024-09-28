NRC To Be Implemented, Illegal Immigrants Will Face Deportation: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand co-election in-charge, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced on Friday that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented, and individuals whose names do not appear in the register will be deported to Bangladesh.
Addressing reporters on concerns about demographic changes in Jharkhand, CM Sarma stated, "The NRC will be carried out, and those whose names are missing will have to be pushed back to Bangladesh. This will be our policy."
He further assured that all individuals will have the opportunity to present their case during the NRC process.
"Legal procedures will be followed, and if a person cannot prove their Indian citizenship, we will use the legal route to deport them to Bangladesh," the Chief Minister said.
CM Sarma also revealed that Assam had already identified 14 lakh individuals who are, prima facie, not Indian citizens. "In Assam, one phase of the process has been completed. We have requested the Supreme Court for permission to conduct another revision. If approved, the number of identified illegal immigrants is expected to increase further," he added.
Earlier this month, CM Sarma introduced stricter regulations for obtaining Aadhaar cards in Assam, starting October 1. He highlighted that a stringent verification process will be implemented, and individuals who do not apply for NRC will be ineligible to receive Aadhaar cards.
The Assam government has intensified efforts to detect illegal immigrants along the state's international borders. An official memorandum was issued directing the Assam Police Border Organisation to prioritize the detection process and provide monthly reports on the progress.
The Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) has also been instructed to ensure logistical support and security cover for the teams working on the initiative.