NRL’s 2G Bio-Refinery Project Faces Setback Amid Rising Anti-Migrant Sentiments

The bio-refinery, which will require around 300,000 metric tonnes of dry bamboo annually, has been heralded as a model for sustainable energy production in India. The project has also secured Viability Gap Funding (VGF) of approximately Rs. 150 crore from the Government of India. Beyond bioethanol, the refinery is expected to produce valuable by-products such as furfural and acetic acid, which are essential to the project's economic viability.