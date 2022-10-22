Assam

NSCN-K Demands Money From Vehicle Owners in Assam’s Sonari

According to sources, the NSCN (Khaplang) group has demanded money from vehicle owners in Sonari.
NSCN-K Demands Money From Vehicle Owners | Representative Image
NSCN-K Demands Money From Vehicle Owners | Representative Image
Pratidin Bureau

The Naga banned militant outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) has been alleged of extorting money in Assam’s Charaideo district.

According to sources, the NSCN (Khaplang) group has demanded money from vehicle owners in Sonari.

They demanded an amount of Rs. 5 lakhs for each vehicle irrespective of size.

Colonel Manlai demanded the money on behalf of the banned outfit.

Following the illegitimate demand, one of the victims lodged a complaint in connection to the extortion at Sonari Police Station.

Also Read
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Riyan Parag Shines In Assam's Win Over MP
Sonari
NSCN-K
Demand Money

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com