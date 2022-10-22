NSCN-K Demands Money From Vehicle Owners in Assam’s Sonari

The Naga banned militant outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) has been alleged of extorting money in Assam’s Charaideo district.

According to sources, the NSCN (Khaplang) group has demanded money from vehicle owners in Sonari.

They demanded an amount of Rs. 5 lakhs for each vehicle irrespective of size.

Colonel Manlai demanded the money on behalf of the banned outfit.

Following the illegitimate demand, one of the victims lodged a complaint in connection to the extortion at Sonari Police Station.