Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Riyan Parag Shines In Assam's Win Over MP

Riyan Parag starred as Assam defeated Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 match on Saturday in Gujarat.

Playing a match-winning knock of 75 runs off 41 balls, Parag guided the Assam team to a five-wicket victory over superior rivals and Ranji champions Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh won the toss and selected to bat first in the match that was played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gujarat's Rajkot.

Coming in to bat, Madhya Pradesh got of the to the worst possible start with opener Chanchal Rathore sent home on the first ball. However, they recovered well with stellar innings each from Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar and Ashwin Das.

While Sharma scored 56 runs off 45 balls, Patidar scored 52 off 32 and Das put together 68 off 30 to propell the Madhya Pradesh innings to a good total of 192 in their 20 overs.

For Assam, Rajakuddin Ahmed and Roshan Alam nicked a wicket each, while Mukhtar Hussain got two wickets.