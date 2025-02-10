Assam CM to Visit Singapore Today for 'Advantage Assam 2.0' Investment Drive

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will embark on a two-day visit to Singapore starting Monday to promote the upcoming 'Advantage Assam 2.0 - Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025', scheduled to take place on February 25-26 in Guwahati.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister announced, "Starting tomorrow, I will be in Singapore for the next two days to promote Advantage Assam, highlighting the state's growing potential in sectors such as semiconductors, deep technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing."

During his visit, Sarma will lead a roadshow and hold one-on-one meetings with key industry leaders to foster strategic collaborations and explore investment opportunities. "A key focus will be on positioning Assam as an emerging hub for advanced industries and innovation," he added.

The summit is expected to witness the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union cabinet ministers, leading industrialists, and top companies from across the country and abroad.

“The upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 will host a series of conversations and sessions with senior members of the Union Cabinet who will set the narrative and give an idea of the Union Government's unwavering focus on Assam,” CM Sarma said.

In preparation for the major event, the Chief Minister recently chaired a high-level review meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati to oversee the progress of the summit's arrangements, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

