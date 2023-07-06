Numaligarh Refinery Limited Upgraded to ‘Schedule A’ CPSE

NRL is the largest refinery in Northeast India, with a capacity of 3 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) and is currently implementing a mega refinery expansion project to triple its refining capacity to 9 MMTPA along with laying a trans-national crude oil pipeline from Paradip in Odisha. NRL is currently implementing projects involving investments to the tune of Rs. 35,000 crores in the region and is recognised as one of largest investments in the oil and gas sector.