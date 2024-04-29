Nur Sofiqul Wazid Steps Down as IYC National Secretary

“Hope this letter will find you in good health. With heavy heart I am writing this letter. Sir, as you know from starting I was opposing the candidature of Rakibul Hussain from Dhubri. He was the most corrupt minister of Assam and never did a single work for minority communities. Now he is purely working as an agent of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. In last 3 years 7 MLAs left congress party just because of Rakibul Hussain. So by fed-up on autocratic and dominant leadership of Rakibul Hussain I am resigning from the Primary membership of Congress Party,” Wazid’s letter to the Congress leadership read.