Nur Sofiqul Wazid Steps Down as IYC National Secretary

In a significant twist of events ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Nur Sofiqul Wazid, the National Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) stepped down from his post on Monday.
Nur Sofiqul Wazid, in a letter to the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and IYC President Srinivas BV stated that the party’s Dhubri candidate Rakibul Hussain was the reason he chose to step down as the National Secretary.
In his resignation letter, Wazid termed Rakibul Hussain as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s ‘agent’ and that in the last three years, 7 MLAs left the party due to him. He further said that Hussain was the most corrupt minister of Assam.
Further, Nur Sofiqul Wazid said that he was fed up with the autocratic and dominant leadership of Rakibul Hussain due to which he is resigning from the post.
“Hope this letter will find you in good health. With heavy heart I am writing this letter. Sir, as you know from starting I was opposing the candidature of Rakibul Hussain from Dhubri. He was the most corrupt minister of Assam and never did a single work for minority communities. Now he is purely working as an agent of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. In last 3 years 7 MLAs left congress party just because of Rakibul Hussain. So by fed-up on autocratic and dominant leadership of Rakibul Hussain I am resigning from the Primary membership of Congress Party,” Wazid’s letter to the Congress leadership read.