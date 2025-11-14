Congress Spreading Confusion Over e-KYC in Mahtari Vandan Yojana: BJP

BJP state spokesperson Dr. Kiran Baghel in Raipur has accused the Congress party of spreading false information about the e-KYC process under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana. She thanked Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai for ensuring that the 21st installment of the scheme has been transferred to the accounts of eligible women under “Modi Ki Guarantee.”

Addressing the media at the BJP state office, Dr. Baghel said the Congress repeatedly misled people by claiming that the scheme would not continue, yet the BJP government has consistently delivered every installment. She said Congress leaders should apologize to the mothers and sisters of Chhattisgarh for spreading misinformation.

Clarifying the purpose of e-KYC, Dr. Baghel stated that it is being conducted to ensure no eligible woman is left out, and to update records by removing names of deceased women and adding newly married beneficiaries.

She added that the monthly assistance under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana is helping women manage household needs, children’s education, and small investments. She also criticized the previous Congress government for withdrawing Ready-to-Eat work from 20,000 women and failing to fulfill its promise of providing ₹500 monthly assistance.

