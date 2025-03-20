Obscene Remarks on Assam’s Artists Spark Outrage; FIR Filed at Dispur Police Station

The artist fraternity of Assam has filed a police complaint against Ritu Kalita, a social media video creator, for allegedly making obscene remarks against them on Facebook.

According to reports, on Tuesday, Ritu Kalita used offensive language while criticizing the artist fraternity, sparking outrage among artists. In response, members of the artist fraternity lodged an FIR at Dispur Police Station on Wednesday.

Notable singers, including Rupam Bhuyan, Bipin Chawdang, Kallol Barthakur, Dikshu, and Padmanabh, were present at the police station while filing the complaint.

The artist fraternity has strongly condemned the remarks, stating that any insult directed towards them will not be tolerated.

Apart from Guwahati, complaints have also been registered in multiple locations, including Moran and Tezpur. Additionally, the All Assam United Youth Council has filed a separate complaint at Dispur Police Station regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, following the backlash, Ritu Kalita has deleted the controversial video from Facebook.

