Helpline Numbers Issued Following Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express Derailment in Odisha

A major railway accident occurred in Odisha on Sunday morning as the Bengaluru-Kamakhya Superfast Express (12551 SMVT-KYQ) derailed near Nirgundi, close to the Manguli passenger halt in Cuttack district. The incident took place at 11:54 AM, with 11 coaches coming off the tracks, triggering panic among passengers. Initial reports indicate that at least one person died and 25 people have been injured.

Railway police and rescue teams swiftly reached the site and successfully evacuated all passengers. Authorities are actively engaged in relief operations.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed concern over the derailment and stated that he is in constant touch with the Odisha government and railway officials.

In response to the mishap, Indian Railway has issued helpline numbers for affected passengers and their families:

Helpline Numbers

Assam Region

Guwahati: 0361-2731621, 0361-2731622, 0361-2731623

Kamakhya: 9957247953

Rangiya: 9854419064, 9957554979

New Bongaigaon: 9957554957, 9957554964

New Coochbehar: 7605036155

Kishanganj: 6456226794

Barsoi: 6451220886

Odisha Region

Bhubaneswar (Platform No. 1): 8114382371

Bhadrak: 9437443469

Cuttack: 7205149591

Palasa (TTE Checking Post): 9237105480

Jajpur Keonjhar Road Helpdesk: 9124639558

Railway No.: 73323

SMR BALU Helpdesk: 8455889934

Brahmapur Helpdesk: 0680-2229477

Khurda Road BSNL Helpline: 0674-2490555

Khurda Road Railway Helpline: 73000

Passengers and their families have been advised to use these helpline numbers for updates and assistance. Further details on the cause of the derailment and the condition of the injured are awaited as rescue operations continue.

