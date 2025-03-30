Helpline Numbers Issued Following Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express Derailment in Odisha

A major railway accident occurred in Odisha on Sunday morning as the Bengaluru-Kamakhya Superfast Express (12551 SMVT-KYQ) derailed near Nirgundi, close to the Manguli passenger halt in Cuttack district. The incident took place at 11:54 AM, with 11 coaches coming off the tracks, triggering panic among passengers. Initial reports indicate that at least one person died and 25 people have been injured.
Railway police and rescue teams swiftly reached the site and successfully evacuated all passengers. Authorities are actively engaged in relief operations.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed concern over the derailment and stated that he is in constant touch with the Odisha government and railway officials.
In response to the mishap, Indian Railway has issued helpline numbers for affected passengers and their families:
Helpline Numbers
Assam Region
-
Guwahati: 0361-2731621, 0361-2731622, 0361-2731623
-
Kamakhya: 9957247953
-
Rangiya: 9854419064, 9957554979
-
New Bongaigaon: 9957554957, 9957554964
-
New Coochbehar: 7605036155
-
Kishanganj: 6456226794
-
Barsoi: 6451220886
Odisha Region
-
Bhubaneswar (Platform No. 1): 8114382371
-
Bhadrak: 9437443469
-
Cuttack: 7205149591
-
Palasa (TTE Checking Post): 9237105480
-
Jajpur Keonjhar Road Helpdesk: 9124639558
-
Railway No.: 73323
-
SMR BALU Helpdesk: 8455889934
-
Brahmapur Helpdesk: 0680-2229477
-
Khurda Road BSNL Helpline: 0674-2490555
-
Khurda Road Railway Helpline: 73000
Passengers and their families have been advised to use these helpline numbers for updates and assistance. Further details on the cause of the derailment and the condition of the injured are awaited as rescue operations continue.
