Official Website of Manas Tiger Reserve Launched

On the occasion of Global Tiger Day, 2022, the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro launched the official website and released the annual wildlife monitoring results of the Manas Tiger Reserve.

The website was launched at a program held at the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat in Kokrajhar district of Assam on Friday.

The website has been developed in collaboration with AMTRON. Pramod Boro released the results of population estimation of all other major species found in Manas. This has been done for the first time in a holistic manner by the frontline staff of Manas by distance sampling.

Apart from providing basic information about the tiger reserve, the website shall also serve as an online booking portal from the next tourist season.

Addressing the gathering, Boro lauded the Manas Tiger Reserve authorities stating that there is still potential for tiger numbers to increase based on current prey availability and urged the Manas management to take appropriate steps in this regard. He stated that there is a need to enhance marketing and outreach of Manas in order to become a world class ecotourism destination.