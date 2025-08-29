Oil Leak on NH-37 After ONGC Pipeline Rupture in Assam's Sivasagar

A major scare was reported on National Highway-37 near Bikrampur Chariali in Assam's Sivasagar on Friday after a crude oil pipeline operated by ONGC ruptured.

According to sources, the pipeline connecting DST Disangmukh to GGS 3 at Meteka developed a crack, resulting in the spill of crude oil on the highway. Following this, panic was created among commuters and local residents due to the high risk of fire.

Officials and emergency responders quickly intervened, covering the spilled oil with soil as a precautionary measure to prevent any accidental ignition. Firefighting teams were deployed to the site, along with technical experts from ONGC, to contain the situation.

According to locals, the incident was likely caused due to long-term usage and neglect of the aging pipeline. The section of the pipeline coming from Disangmukh was crossing underneath the highway, which may have contributed to the rupture.

