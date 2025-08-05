Assam OIL Rig Deaths: Whistleblower Says Faulty Equipment Left Him Crippled in Similar Past Mishap

A day after a contract worker lost his life in a tragic accident at an Oil India Limited (OIL) drilling site in Assam's Naharkatia, shocking details has come to light about the private company operating the rig.

According to local sources, the firm, Asian Drill Tech, was involved in a similar serious accident last year in Duliajan’s Naoholia area. In that case, a worker named Zintu Pathak from the Mohmari area was left permanently disabled after an iron plate fell on him while on duty.

Speaking to the media after Sunday’s incident, Zintu came forward with damning revelation claiming that the company continues to operate with old and unsafe equipment, putting workers at constant risk. He also said that there are no proper safety arrangements for the people working at the rig.

“Before shifting an OIL rig to any new location, standard procedure involves a thorough inspection and documentation. Only after the responsible officials sign off is work allowed to begin. Despite all that, the accident still happened. It clearly points to gross safety negligence by OIL. There was no proper inspection at all,” Pathak alleged.

Recalling his own ordeal, he said, “A heavy iron plate came crashing down on me, right on my head. I was wearing a helmet, thankfully, but it slipped just enough to damage my spinal cord. I’ve been left permanently disabled due to this.”

“After the accident, I was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Guwahati, not for urgent care alone, but to keep the matter away from media attention. I was unconscious for nearly six months. The doctors have told me I will never walk again. I am going to be bedridden for life.”

“I received just Rs 1 lakh as compensation. How is that enough to survive? My daily medication costs Rs 500, and that doesn’t even include physiotherapy or other treatment expenses.”

He ended with an emotional appeal: “I don’t want anyone else to suffer like I did, or like Kiran Gogoi did. I urge OIL India and the government to take strict action so that such tragedies don’t happen again.”

Locals and industry workers say that such incidents are the result of cost-cutting by outsourcing drilling to private companies that use outdated machinery. They allege that Oil India is allowing these firms to continue operating despite repeated safety concerns, simply to reduce expenses and increase profit margins.

On Sunday night, a heavy iron pipe suddenly collapsed at the NHK-40 oilfield in Bahdari, operated by Asian Drill Tech under contract. Kiran Gogoi, a worker from Konwarijan village in Naharkatia, died on the spot. Another worker, Mohan Sonowal from Tengakhat, suffered serious injuries and is currently being treated at the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Following the incident, Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi visited the site and met with workers. He called the accident deeply unfortunate and demanded an inquiry to fix responsibility and ensure justice for the family of the deceased.

On the other hand, locals have questioned the silence of Duliajan MLA Terash Gowala, especially since the rig in question is believed to be operated by people close to him. Many in the area suspect that political connections may be protecting those responsible.

There is growing anger among workers and residents over what they see as a pattern of neglect and a lack of accountability. Locals fear that without pressure, the matter will be forgotten and more lives will be lost in future.

