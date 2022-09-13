OIL Official Found Dead at His Residence in Assam’s Duliajan

An official of Oil India Limited (OIL) was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside his house in Duliajan in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Tuesday.

The person has been identified as the technical audit officer Bhaskar Bora.

The main door of Bora’s house was locked from outside when the police and officials of OIL reached his residence.

The body has been taken to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for post-mortem report.

The reason for the untimely death of the official has not been known as of now.

Police investigation is currently underway into the incident.