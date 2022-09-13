Assam

OIL Official Found Dead at His Residence in Assam’s Duliajan

The person has been identified as the technical audit officer Bhaskar Bora.
OIL official Bhaskar Bora
OIL official Bhaskar Bora
Pratidin Time

An official of Oil India Limited (OIL) was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside his house in Duliajan in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Tuesday.

The person has been identified as the technical audit officer Bhaskar Bora.

The main door of Bora’s house was locked from outside when the police and officials of OIL reached his residence.

The body has been taken to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for post-mortem report.

The reason for the untimely death of the official has not been known as of now.

Police investigation is currently underway into the incident.

Also Read
Assam: Woman's Body Found With Hands, Legs Tied With Rope In Nagaon
Oil India Limited
Duliajan
Assam Medical College and Hospital
post-mortem

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com