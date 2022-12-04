Old Ragging Case From GU Surfaces Amid Furore Over DU Ragging Incident

Days after the shocking ragging incident at the Dibrugarh University in Assam, a similar but old incident from the Gauhati University (GU) has surfaced again.

A student of RCC-3 Boys hostel of the university has leveled allegations against his seniors for allegedly torturing him in the name of ragging.

The student has been identified as Hazrat Ali, hailing from Goalpara district.

Reportedly, the incident dates back to March this year. Ali’s ear was damaged after hostel boys thrashed him for not following their orders.

According to Ali, he was beaten up by his seniors when he was a fresher in the university and this has been continuing till he reached the fourth semester.

Speaking to media persons, Hazrat Ali said, “I have been facing brutal assault since I joined Gauhati University in 2020. I had not spoken about the incident earlier. But after I heard about the incidents that are taking place in other universities and colleges of Assam, I wanted to be open up about the sufferings that I faced in the RCC-3 Boys hostel of the university.”

“I was often tortured by my seniors at night. They used to lock my room from outside. One of my ears was damaged after the brutal assaults on me. I’m currently undergoing treatment and recovering slowly,” Ali further said.

Hazrat Ali claimed that he was asked to leave the hostel and accorded farewell after he finished his fourth-semester exam.

Meanwhile, he also requested the state government to look into the incident and ensure that the torture which was inflicted on him should not happen to anyone in the future.