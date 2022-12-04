GMC Sludge Extraction Scam: Mithu Agarwal Brought To Guwahati

Contractor Mithu Agarwal, one of the main accused in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) sludge extraction scam, has been brought to Guwahati from Bihar.

He had been arrested from Bihar’s Supaul district on December 2 by the Assam Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell in connection with the matter. He was produced before the Supaul Chief Judicial Magistrate yesterday, after which he has now been brought to Guwahati.

The Bihar Court had granted his transit remand yesterday allowing for his transfer to Guwahati where he will now be questioned in connection with the case.

According to reports, he reached the office of the CM Vigilance Cell, a while back. He will be grilled in connection with the massive sludge extraction scam that has rocked GMC.

Agarwal’s name had popped up during the investigation into the massive sludge extraction scam where fake bills had been issued to embezzle funds from the GMC.

It may be noted that the CM Vigilance Cell had issued a lookout notice against him on November 22 after he remained absconding since the scam was unearthed in October, this year.