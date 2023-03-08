Assam: One Critically Injured in Head-On Collision in Goroimari

One person sustained grievous injuries in a head-on collision accident in Assam’s Dakhin Kamrup on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Dakshin Kamrup’s Goroimari area where one bike and a four-wheeler collided head-on in a major mishap.

In the mishap, one person identified as Keramat Ali, a resident of Borakhat village, sustained grievous injuries.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

He was later referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.

Last month, one person was killed on-spot in a road accident after the bus in which he was travelling collided head-on with a truck in Kaliabor.

According to sources, the bus was en route Jagun in Tinsukia district from Guwahati when the accident took place in Kaliabor.

Following the collision, the bus lost its control and fell into deep ditch.

In the accident, the person, identified as Jintu Bora, died on spot. He was a resident of Dergaon.

Several others travelling in the bus also sustained injuries.

The injured were immediately rushed to Kaliabor Sub Divisional Civil Hospital.

The bus driver said, “We were en route to Jagun from Guwahati. After we crossed Jokholabondha, a truck heading towards us on the wrong side after which I stopped the bus however, the truck hit on one side of the bus after which I lost control of the bus fell and into the ditch.”

There were at least 22 passengers on the bus.

Meanwhile, a relative of the deceased said, “Few days ago, he met with an accident. He was admitted in Dibrugarh. He was then referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advance treatment. The doctors after examining him said that he has recovered and could be discharged. So we were returning home when we met with this terrible accident and he lost his life.”